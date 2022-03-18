3/19 Personalities

Pete Davidson has bowed out of a short ride to space on a Jeff Bezos rocket.

The “Saturday Night Live” star is no longer able to make the flight, which has been delayed for nearly a week, Bezos’ space travel company said Thursday night. No other details were provided.

Blue Origin announced earlier this week that Davidson would be one of six passengers on the company’s next flight. It had been scheduled for next Wednesday, but has now been shifted to March 29 for more testing, according to Blue Origin.

The company said it will announce Davidson’s replacement to join the five paying passengers in the coming days. Davidson was going as Bezos’ guest.

A judge in Chicago ruled Friday that an attorney for Jussie Smollett might have defamed two Black brothers who testified that they took part in a fake racist and homophobic attack on the actor when she suggested they had been wearing “whiteface.”

The Chicago Tribune reported that U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland’s ruling centers on comments Tina Glandian made on NBC’s “Today” show in March 2019, shortly after the Cook County State’s Attorney announced it was dropping charges accusing Smollett of lying to police about the incident two months earlier.

Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo filed a defamation lawsuit, alleging that the comments were part of a effort to portray them as racist, homophobic and violent men who truly attacked Smollett.

On Friday, Rowland suggested that Glandian’s comments could be seen as defamatory. The ruling means that the defamation count against Glandian could go to trial.

Just last week, three months after a jury found him guilty of felony disorderly conduct, a judge sentenced Smollett to 150 days in jail. The actor was six days into his sentence on Wednesday when an appeals court ordered his release from custody pending an appeal of his conviction and sentence.