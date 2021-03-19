3/20 Nation Briefs

Tanzania swears in first woman president

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — Samia Suluhu Hassan made history Friday when she was sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president after the death of her predecessor, John Magufuli.

Magufuli had denied that COVID-19 was a problem in Tanzania, saying that national prayer had eradicated the disease from the country. But Magufuli acknowledged weeks before his death that the virus was a danger.

Although Hassan announced that Magufuli died of heart failure, exiled opposition leader Tundu Lissu says the president died of COVID-19, citing informed medical sources in Dar es Salaam.

Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to outbreak

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Fla., club has been partially closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak, according to several people familiar with the situation.

A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.