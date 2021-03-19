 Skip to main content
3/20 Nation Briefs
BRIEFS

Tanzania swears in first woman president

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — Samia Suluhu Hassan made history Friday when she was sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president after the death of her predecessor, John Magufuli.

Magufuli had denied that COVID-19 was a problem in Tanzania, saying that national prayer had eradicated the disease from the country. But Magufuli acknowledged weeks before his death that the virus was a danger.

Although Hassan announced that Magufuli died of heart failure, exiled opposition leader Tundu Lissu says the president died of COVID-19, citing informed medical sources in Dar es Salaam.

Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to outbreak

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Fla., club has been partially closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak, according to several people familiar with the situation.

A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.

A person familiar with club operations said that, out of an abundance of caution, they had “partially closed” a “section of the club” for a short period of time and quarantined some of its workers. The people spoke on condition of anonymity .

Representatives for Trump and the Florida Department of Health did not immediately respond to a phone call and email Friday seeking comment.

Russian pleads guilty in plot to extort Tesla

RENO, Nev. — A Russian man pleaded guilty in the U.S. to offering a Tesla employee $1 million to cripple the electric car company’s massive electric battery plant in Nevada with ransomware and steal company secrets for extortion, prosecutors and court records said.

In a case that cybersecurity experts called exceptional for the risks he took, Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Reno. His court-appointed federal public defender, Chris Frey, declined to comment Friday.

Prosecutors alleged that Kriuchkov acted on behalf of co-conspirators abroad.

Taliban expect U.S. to leave Afghanistan

MOSCOW — The Taliban warned Washington on Friday against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan, promising a “reaction,” which could mean increased attacks by the insurgent group.

The Taliban issued their warning at a press conference in Moscow, the day after meeting with senior Afghan government negotiators and international observers to try to jump-start a stalled peace process to end Afghanistan’s decades of war.

Twitter: Greene was suspended by mistake

WASHINGTON — Twitter briefly suspended the account of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday, but later said the move was a mistake.

The Georgia Republican, who has in the past promoted violence against Democrats and conspiracy theories about QAnon and the 9/11 attacks, was unable to post to her account for 12 hours. The freshman lawmaker then used her account to express her skepticism about Twitter’s explanation to her more than 380,000 followers.

From wire reports

