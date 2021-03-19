3/20 Nation Briefs

Tanzania swears in first woman president
DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — Samia Suluhu Hassan made history Friday when she was sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president after the death of her predecessor, John Magufuli.
Magufuli had denied that COVID-19 was a problem in Tanzania, saying that national prayer had eradicated the disease from the country. But Magufuli acknowledged weeks before his death that the virus was a danger.
Although Hassan announced that Magufuli died of heart failure, exiled opposition leader Tundu Lissu says the president died of COVID-19, citing informed medical sources in Dar es Salaam.
Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to outbreak
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Fla., club has been partially closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak, according to several people familiar with the situation.
A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.
A person familiar with club operations said that, out of an abundance of caution, they had “partially closed” a “section of the club” for a short period of time and quarantined some of its workers. The people spoke on condition of anonymity .
Representatives for Trump and the Florida Department of Health did not immediately respond to a phone call and email Friday seeking comment.
Russian pleads guilty in plot to extort Tesla
RENO, Nev. — A Russian man pleaded guilty in the U.S. to offering a Tesla employee $1 million to cripple the electric car company’s massive electric battery plant in Nevada with ransomware and steal company secrets for extortion, prosecutors and court records said.
In a case that cybersecurity experts called exceptional for the risks he took, Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Reno. His court-appointed federal public defender, Chris Frey, declined to comment Friday.
Prosecutors alleged that Kriuchkov acted on behalf of co-conspirators abroad.
Taliban expect U.S. to leave Afghanistan
MOSCOW — The Taliban warned Washington on Friday against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan, promising a “reaction,” which could mean increased attacks by the insurgent group.
The Taliban issued their warning at a press conference in Moscow, the day after meeting with senior Afghan government negotiators and international observers to try to jump-start a stalled peace process to end Afghanistan’s decades of war.
Twitter: Greene was suspended by mistake
WASHINGTON — Twitter briefly suspended the account of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday, but later said the move was a mistake.
The Georgia Republican, who has in the past promoted violence against Democrats and conspiracy theories about QAnon and the 9/11 attacks, was unable to post to her account for 12 hours. The freshman lawmaker then used her account to express her skepticism about Twitter’s explanation to her more than 380,000 followers.
