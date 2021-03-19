3/20 Personalities

If Ringo Starr calls to ask if you’ll sing on a song for him, who could possibly say no?

The beloved Beatle dug into his contacts for help on the chorus of “Here’s to the Nights,” his most recent song written by Diane Warren, and he recruited quite a choir.

Paul McCartney. Sheryl Crow. Dave Grohl. Lenny Kravitz. Joe Walsh. Ben Harper. Finneas. Chris Stapleton. Yola. Jenny Lewis. Corinne Bailey Rae. Eric Burton (of the Black Pumas). Steve Lukather.

“Here’s to the nights we won’t remember, with the friends we won’t forget,” they all sing. It’s a perfect sentiment for the 80-year-old drummer who, as McCartney once sang, “has memories longer than the road that stretches out ahead.”

Starr’s EP of five new songs came out Friday. The project gave him something to do during COVID-19 lockdown in his Los Angeles home. He said he divided much of his time between making music, painting and working out.

With nominations set and just over a month until showtime, details are trickling out about the 93rd Oscars and neither sweatshirts nor Zoom made the cut.