3/23 Nation Briefs

Power outage alert in Japan after quake

TOKYO — Japanese were urged Tuesday to conserve energy as the government warned of potential blackouts in the Tokyo region due to a shortfall in power generation after several coal-fired plants temporarily stopped generating electricity following an earthquake last week.

The rare alert Tuesday came as people were using more heat than usual due to snow and unusually cold weather for the early spring.

The magnitude-7.4 earthquake off the coast of Fukushima on March 16 killed four people and injured more than 230 others. It was a reminder of the deadly March 2011 quake and tsunami that killed thousands, triggered a nuclear disaster and devastated northeastern Japan’s coast.

Last week’s quake caused temporary power outages, peaking at 2 million homes in Tokyo and eight other areas, as the coal-fired plants in the region serviced by the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings assessed and repaired damage. Several plants are still down and might not resume operations for several months.

Trudeau makes deal to keep party in power

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday his Liberal Party has reached an agreement with the leftist opposition New Democratic Party that would keep his party in power until 2025.

Trudeau’s Liberal Party won re-election in September but failed to win a majority of seats in Parliament and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation. The NDP party will support Trudeau’s Liberals in exchange for deals on pharmaceutical and dental care plans, but it will not have a lawmaker in Trudeau’s Cabinet and Trudeau said the NDP won’t have a veto on any budget or any other legislation.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said it isn’t a coalition government and if the Liberals fall short on conditions the deal doesn’t continue. But he said he’s confident it will work.

Anti-vaccine protesters and truckers who laid siege to parts of Ottawa, the capital, called for Trudeau’s government to be ousted earlier this year. Now he’s assured of staying in power for some time.

Woman charged in death of singing coach

NEW YORK — A 26-year-old woman charged in the death of an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach hurled an epithet at her before shoving her to the ground and walking away while the older woman lay bleeding on the sidewalk, prosecutors said at an arraignment Tuesday.Lauren Pazienza, of Port Jefferson, Long Island, turned herself in earlier Tuesday to face a manslaughter charge in the death of Barbara Maier Gustern, which police said was the result of “an unprovoked, senseless attack” between two strangers.Gustern hit her head and was critically injured March 10 after she was shoved to the ground on West 23rd Street in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. She died March 15.Friends told The New York Times that Gustern had just left her apartment to catch a student’s performance after hosting a rehearsal for a cabaret show in her apartment.