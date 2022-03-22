3/23 Personalities

Singer Kid Rock said former president Donald Trump sought his advice on foreign policy matters at the White House.

The “Only God Knows Why” singer said in a Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson Monday that he felt a bit out of his element when he was allegedly consulted.

“We’re looking at maps and s—, and I’m like, ‘Am I supposed to be in on this s—?’” Rock told a cackling Carlson, who seemed equally taken aback by the scenario.

“I’m like, ‘What?’” Rock recalled. “‘I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.’”

Rock told Carlson that he still gets phone calls from the former commander in chief, which he called “kind of mind blowing.”

He said he was first brought to the White House with a delegation that also included fellow Michigan-born musician Ted Nugent and former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Trump also hosted celebrities Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love.

Trump said on a podcast earlier this month that he’s always been a music buff.

“I have an aptitude for music, can you believe that?” he said on the “Full Send” podcast. But I love great music.”

***

There will be a new name for fans of Kylie Jenner to keep up with.

The reality star announced she and partner Travis Scott changed their 1-month-old baby’s name from Wolf, but didn’t share what they call him now.

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” Jenner wrote Monday night in a post to her Instagram story. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Scott, 30, and Jenner, 24, began their relationship in 2017.

Jenner on Monday also shared a nearly 10-minute video titled “To Our Son” that chronicles her second pregnancy and the birth of the baby.