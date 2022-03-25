3/26 Nation Briefs

New Orleans school reverses jazz ban

NEW ORLEANS — With its president saying it had racist origins, the New Orleans school board has unanimously reversed a little known but century-old ban on jazz in schools in a city which played a huge role in developing jazz and where it is still played nightly at various venues.

The board’s resolution said it wanted “to correct the previous action of the School Board and to encourage jazz music and jazz dance in schools.”

Board minutes from March 24, 1922, said “it was decided that jazz music and jazz dancing would be abolished in the public schools.” One member — who walked out on a special meeting called at the end of the session because reporters were not allowed to cover it — abstained from voting on jazz.

“It was just one of those things that was buried in the books,” board member Carlos Zervigon said Friday.

Calif. smuggler found crawling with reptiles

LOS ANGELES — A 30-year-old Oxnard, Calif., man was indicted Thursday on federal charges and accused of smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles into the U.S., hiding some animals in his clothing while crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, prosecutors said.

Jose Manuel Perez was charged with two counts of wildlife trafficking, nine counts of smuggling goods into the U.S. and one count of conspiracy after allegedly transporting the animals for a black-market business.

Perez was arrested Feb. 25 at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, authorities said, after attempting to cross the border while hiding 60 reptiles — including dozens of lizards and four snakes — in his jacket and pants pockets as well as his groin area and pant legs. According to the indictment, he told customs officials he had nothing to declare, then backtracked, saying “the animals were his pets.”

The animals included Yucatan and Mexican box turtles, baby crocodiles and Mexican beaded lizards that prosecutors said were imported from Mexico and Hong Kong without the required permits.

Perez faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count of smuggling and five years in prison for each count of conspiracy and wildlife trafficking.

Fla. Capitol rioter’s prison party canceled

BRADENTON — A waterfront Florida restaurant has foiled a Capitol rioter’s plans to host a celebratory send-off before serving time for his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Adam Johnson invited friends to celebrate his “last Friday of freedom” at Caddy’s in Bradenton, Fla., on April 7, according to a Facebook event page. The party event features a viral photo of Johnson holding a podium belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Capitol rotunda on Jan. 6.

Johnson pleaded guilty to federal misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building. He was sentenced to 75 days in prison followed by one year of supervised released. Johnson must also complete 200 hours of community service and pay a $5,000 fine.

In a post on his Facebook event page, the 36-year-old jokingly encouraged attendees to bring “shivs, files, and phone cards” to help send him off before going to prison for the “lamest charge in history.”