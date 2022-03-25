3/26 Personalities

Tiffany Haddish’s next book will be in part a story of laughing through the tears.

Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Friday that Haddish’s essay collection “I Curse You With Joy” is scheduled for Nov. 29.

“‘I Curse You With Joy’ includes stories of how Haddish uses comedy to metabolize pain and turn it into art, auditioning for ‘Saturday Night Live’ before being the first Black female comic to host it, how the trauma in her own life has made her more compassionate, and her complicated relationship with her father, whom she reunited with after 20,” Amistad’s announcement reads in part.

Haddish’s first book of essays, “The Last Black Unicorn,” was a bestseller published in 2017. She has a picture book, “Layla, the Last Black Unicorn,” scheduled for May.

***

The Dropkick Murphys are hitting back against a neo-Nazi group that used one of the rock band’s songs in a video posted on social media.

The Boston rockers condemned the use of the song “The Boys are Back” in a tweet, while the band’s attorneys sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group as well as to the platform that shared the video.

After calling them “losers,” the band wrote “Stop using our song for your little dress up party video. We will SMASH you,” in response to a tweet from a man who confronted the group at South Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade last weekend.

About a dozen masked members of the group, known as NSC 131 or the Nationalist Social Club, attended Sunday’s parade as spectators and held up a banner that said “Keep Boston Irish.”

The video posted on the video-sharing platform Odysee documents the group’s appearance at the parade as the song containing the refrain “The boys are back, and they’re looking for trouble” plays.

In an email to The Associated Press on Friday, Odysee said it complies with copyright law, and the video was reviewed and subsequently taken down.