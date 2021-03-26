3/27 Personalities

A U.S. appeals court sided with a photographer Friday in her copyright dispute over how a foundation has marketed a series of Andy Warhol works of art based on her pictures of Prince.

The New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the artwork created by Warhol before his 1987 death was not transformative and could not overcome obligations to Lynn Goldsmith’s copyright protections. It returned the case to a lower court for further proceedings.

Warhol created a series of 16 artworks based on a 1981 picture of Prince that was taken by Goldsmith, a pioneering photographer known for portraits of famous musicians. The series contained 12 silkscreen paintings, two screen prints on paper and two drawings.

“The Prince Series retains the essential elements of the Goldsmith Photograph without significantly adding to or altering those elements,” the 2nd Circuit said in a decision written by Judge Gerard E. Lynch.

The decision overturned a 2019 ruling by U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl in Manhattan, who concluded that Warhol’s renderings were so different from Goldsmith’s photograph that they transcended her copyrights. Attorney Luke Nikas said the Warhol Foundation will challenge the decision.

