3/28 Nation Briefs

Egypt now says 19 died in rail collision
TAHTA, Egypt — Rail traffic resumed Saturday in southern Egypt, authorities said, a day after two trains collided, killing at least 19 people and injuring 185 others.
The collision of two passenger trains in the province of Sohag, 270 miles south of Cairo, was the latest in a series of deadly accidents involving the country’s troubled railways.
Minister of Health Hala Zayed said at a news conference Saturday in Cairo that the death toll was fewer than the 32 initially released. She said the ministry had tallied 19 dead but also collected three bags of human remains that could not be immediately identified or counted.
She accounted for the higher toll released Friday by saying that some unconscious victims were wrongly pronounced dead.
U.S., others criticize situation in Bolivia
LA PAZ, Bolivia — The United States said Saturday that it is concerned about increasingly anti-democratic behavior and the politicization of the legal system in Bolivia following the arrests of officials from the former interim government.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that there are questions about the legality of the arrests and urged Bolivia to release the detainees pending “an independent and transparent inquiry into human rights and due process concerns.”
Blinken said the arrests threaten to undermine democracy in Bolivia, which held national elections in October. He noted that the European Union, the Bolivian Conference of Catholic Bishops, as well as Bolivian and international human rights organizations, had also expressed concerns.
N.M. legislature may focus strictly on pot
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico lawmakers are embarking on an unusual legislative session that may focus entirely on the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Efforts at legalizing the sale of cannabis to adults 21 and older faltered during the regular annual session that ended March 20, amid divergent views about government oversight of a lucrative market.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has called back legislators to the Statehouse to hammer out an agreement on issues of tax rates on pot sales, precautions against child access and court procedures for reversing past cannabis convictions. Negotiations are well underway in private. The special session will begin Tuesday.
Modi generates praise, protest in Bangladesh
DHAKA, Bangladesh — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his two-day official visit to Bangladesh, a trip that brought both violent protests and enthusiasm that relations between the two neighbors will continue to grow.
Modi arrived on Friday to join celebrations of Bangladesh’s 50th anniversary of independence, but the visit was overshadowed by violent protests in the capital, Dhaka, and elsewhere. At least four people were killed and 40 injured in clashes between protesters and security officials.
Critics accuse Modi’s Hindu-nationalist party of stoking religious polarization in India and discriminating against minorities, particularly Muslims.
