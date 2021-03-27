3/28 Nation Briefs

Egypt now says 19 died in rail collision

TAHTA, Egypt — Rail traffic resumed Saturday in southern Egypt, authorities said, a day after two trains collided, killing at least 19 people and injuring 185 others.

The collision of two passenger trains in the province of Sohag, 270 miles south of Cairo, was the latest in a series of deadly accidents involving the country’s troubled railways.

Minister of Health Hala Zayed said at a news conference Saturday in Cairo that the death toll was fewer than the 32 initially released. She said the ministry had tallied 19 dead but also collected three bags of human remains that could not be immediately identified or counted.

She accounted for the higher toll released Friday by saying that some unconscious victims were wrongly pronounced dead.

U.S., others criticize situation in Bolivia

LA PAZ, Bolivia — The United States said Saturday that it is concerned about increasingly anti-democratic behavior and the politicization of the legal system in Bolivia following the arrests of officials from the former interim government.