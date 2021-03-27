3/28 Personalities

Sharon Osbourne has parted ways with the CBS talk show “The Talk.”
The controversial host defended British talk show presenter Piers Morgan after a heated discussion about race led to his leaving “Good Morning Britain” earlier in the month. That March 10 defense landed Osbourne on the hot seat when she, too, was accused of insensitivity.
CBS cited that incident as a factor in her 11-year run on “The Talk” coming to an end.
CBS also refuted Osbourne’s claims that she had been blindsided in the segment at the center of the controversy.
Morgan had been critical of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who made allegations of racism against Great Britain’s royal family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Osbourne tweeted on March 12 that she panicked at the thought of being labeled a racist and reacted defensively on her program.
The drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes is in custody on child abuse charges.
Steven William Johnson, 35, was arrested Wednesday after being indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18, news outlets reported.
Johnson was taken to the Limestone County (Ala.) Jail. Bond was set at $21,500. It was not clear if Johnson has an attorney who could comment on the charges. Managers for the band did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
An arraignment date is set for April 7.
Johnson pleaded guilty in March 2020 to violating a domestic violence protection order in Limestone County. He received a suspended sentence of a year in jail, with 24 months on probation.
The Athens, Ala.-based band has been on hiatus since 2018, when lead singer Brittany Howard decided to focus on her solo project.
