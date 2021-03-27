3/28 Personalities

Sharon Osbourne has parted ways with the CBS talk show “The Talk.”

The controversial host defended British talk show presenter Piers Morgan after a heated discussion about race led to his leaving “Good Morning Britain” earlier in the month. That March 10 defense landed Osbourne on the hot seat when she, too, was accused of insensitivity.

CBS cited that incident as a factor in her 11-year run on “The Talk” coming to an end.

CBS also refuted Osbourne’s claims that she had been blindsided in the segment at the center of the controversy.

Morgan had been critical of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who made allegations of racism against Great Britain’s royal family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Osbourne tweeted on March 12 that she panicked at the thought of being labeled a racist and reacted defensively on her program.

