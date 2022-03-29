3/30 Nation Briefs

Queen Elizabeth goes to service for Philip

LONDON— Queen Elizabeth II shrugged off recent health issues to attend a service of thanksgiving for her beloved husband, Prince Philip, at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, entering the cavernous church through a side door to shorten the distance to her seat.

The monarch entered the abbey on the arm of her second son, Prince Andrew, then separated from him to walk to her seat alone, easing concerns about unspecified “mobility issues” that have limited her public appearances. Her choice of escorts will be seen as a vote of support for Andrew after he settled a lawsuit linked to his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Elizabeth, 95, recently recovered from COVID-19.

About 1,800 family members and guests attended Tuesday’s memorial. Only 30 people last year were allowed at the funeral, conducted under strict lockdown rules.

Philip, duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9 at age 99.

1st fines announced in Downing Street parties

LONDON — The Metropolitan Police announced Tuesday that the first 20 criminal fines will be issued to attendees at drinking parties hosted at Downing Street in violation of strict lockdown rules during the pandemic, a political embarrassment for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was at some of the gatherings but insisted he did not think they broke any laws.

Police said they will not be naming the individuals or the specific parties they attended. They have said they are looking into 12 parties that took place at 10 Downing Street and the nearby Cabinet Office.

The prime minister’s spokesman said earlier that if Johnson is one of the attendees given a fine, the office would confirm the offense.

Some of the events were attended by Johnson, his top aides and his wife, Carrie Johnson. The fetes involved quiz games, “BYOB” invites, singing, cheese boards - and alcohol that needed to be brought in via wheeled luggage.

The Downing Street parties took place against the government’s own rules — at a time when families were denied visits to loved ones in nursing homes and hospitals and the number of attendees at funerals was limited.

Gunman kills 5 in central Israel shooting

JERUSALEM — A gunman on a motorcycle opened fire in a crowded city in central Israel late Tuesday, methodically gunning down victims as he killed at least five people in the second mass shooting rampage this week. The shooter was killed by police.

The shooting appeared to be the latest in a string of attacks by Arab assailants ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the anniversary of last year’s Gaza war.

Israeli media said the attacker was a Palestinian from the West Bank. The previous two attacks, carried out by Arab citizens of Israel inspired by the Islamic State extremist group, have raised concerns of further violence.

Israel has been taking steps to calm tensions and avoid a repeat of last year, when clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators in Jerusalem boiled over into an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.