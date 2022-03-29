3/30 Personalities

Two days after Chris Rock mocked her shaved head and her husband rushed the Oscars stage to slap him in her defense, Jada Pinkett Smith issued her first public comments without ever mentioning the viral incident.

“This is a season for healing and I’m for it,” Pinkett Smith posted to Instagram.

Despite not saying what she’s referring to, Will Smith’s slap is almost certainly the topic of conversation, as it has been for nearly everyone since Sunday night.

With the Smiths in the front row, Rock, who was presenting the award for documentary feature, joked that he was excited to see Jada in “G.I. Jane 2,” alluding to Demi Moore’s shaved head in the 1997 Ridley Scott movie. But Jada’s shaved head is due to her alopecia, which causes hair loss, not a role.

Will Smith jumped on stage, slapped Rock, then walked back to his seat and yelled at the comedian to “keep my wife’s name out of your f---- mouth.”

Smith, who went on to win best actor for “King Richard,” apologized to Rock in a statement Monday.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Foo Fighters have canceled all upcoming concert dates following the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother,” the band said in a statement Tuesday.

Hawkins died Friday during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

In lead singer David Grohl’s 2021 book “The Storyteller,” he called Hawkins his “brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet.”