3/5 Nation Briefs

Student shoots 2 at Kansas high school

OLATHE, Kan. — A student shot and wounded an administrator and a school resource officer Friday at a suburban Kansas City high school, and the student also was wounded when the officer returned fire, authorities said.

The male student at Olathe East High School was taken into custody, Olathe police Sgt. Joel Yeldell said, and all three are expected to survive. No other students were injured, he said. Police have not identified the suspect.

Yeldell said the school resource officer notified dispatch over the radio just after 10:30 a.m. that he and an administrator had been shot and wounded by a student in the office.

The resource officer said he returned fire, according to Yeldell, shooting and wounding the student.

Yeldell did not provide additional information on what prompted the shooting.

“The good news is that no students were injured,” Yeldell said at a news conference.

“We have an SRO it sounds like that did his job so that’s great news and the injuries are expected to be survivable.”

Yeldell said the student is an adult.

The county prosecutor’s office declined to comment Friday on potential charges.

2 Chicago officers wounded in shooting

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded Friday by a gunman who dropped a handgun while waiting in line at an outdoor hot dog stand with one of the officers, picked it up and opened fire, police said.

The suspected gunman was captured blocks away by officers and taken into custody.

The wounded officers were rushed to a hospital and one of them, who suffered a grazing wound to his head, was released later in the morning, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters.

He said the other officer, who was shot in the leg, was hospitalized, but police have described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Police did not immediately have information about the suspected gunman or possible charges, but Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said he was expected to be charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand on the city’s West Side as the gunman and one of the officers waited in line, Brown said.

The man reached into his pocket to pay for his order and a gun fell from his waistband, he said.

“The officer noticed the gun falling out, but before they could take action, the offender grabbed the gun, picked it up and began immediately shooting at the officers,” Brown said.

He said the shots struck the officer, who was standing near the suspect, while the officer’s partner, who had been sitting inside a police car, was also struck when the suspect fired.

Neither officer fired any shots and Brown said there was no body camera footage of the shooting because the officers didn’t have time to activate their body cameras.

A video camera, however, did capture footage of what happened, so detectives would analyze that, he said.