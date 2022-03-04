3/5 Personalities

A musical about Neil Diamond has found the polished theater gem who will play the icon onstage — Will Swenson.

Swenson has been tapped to lead “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical” this summer when it makes its debut at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre. Swenson calls it a not straightforward musical. “It’s unconventional and it’s beautiful,” the actor told the AP.

Swenson’s Broadway credits include “Waitress” opposite Sara Bareilles, creating the role of Javert in the 2014 revival of “Les Misérables,” and starring in “Priscilla: Queen of the Desert” and “110 in the Shade.”

The musical about the 81-year-old singer and songwriter has a story by four-time Academy Award-nominee Anthony McCarten (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Darkest Hour”), direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer, and choreography by four-time Tony-nominee Steven Hoggett.

***

Amazon has seen solid returns from its investment in streaming live sports, but its upcoming experiment with its first live music awards show is more of a gamble.

The 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards from Las Vegas will air exclusively on Prime Video on Monday night in a sped-up, concert-like format without commercials. But as most awards show have been grappling with year-over-year declines in ratings on broadcast channels, the question remains if fans will make the switch to streaming.

For artists like Jimmie Allen, who is co-hosting the show along with Gabby Barrett and host Dolly Parton, streaming is the future of the genre.

“It’s definitely new, especially for country music,” said Allen, who will perform twice during the show.

He is looking forward to the two-hour show, even if that means there’s less room for mistakes.

“The ACMs this year is kinda like how I like to gamble: You get in quick and get out quickly,” Allen joked.