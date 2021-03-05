3/6 Personalities

Lee Daniels’ latest cinematic masterpiece is the cream of the crop among the senior set.

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” has been named best film for AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards.

The epic film, which stars recent Golden Globe Award winner Andra Day as the trailblazing jazz singer and songwriter, tops the annual list that champions movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism and highlighting films that resonate with older viewers.

Stars of a certain age were also honored, including 59-year-old George Clooney (as the winner of this year’s career achievement award), 86-year-old Sophia Loren (named best actress for “The Life Ahead”) and 83-year-old Anthony Hopkins, who was singled out in the best actor category for his work in “The Father.”

Other films recognized by the senior citizen advocacy organization include “Mank,” “Minari,” Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.”