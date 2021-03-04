3/8 Metro Biz Index
VCU announced Sunday it has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity. Similarly, the Delta Chi national office issued a cease-and-desist order to its VCU chapter Saturday.
A suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henrico County police captain on Saturday is in police custody on two felony charges.
A 33-year veteran with Henrico County police who was captain of the department's Special Operations group has been identified as the pedestria…
Richmond and Henrico health districts holding large-scale events where up to 12,000 seniors can get vaccinated
The Richmond and Henrico health districts, in conjunction with Henrico County, will hold three large-scale vaccination events in the coming da…
Court records provide a glimpse into the tumultuous relationship — one that endured the death of a child and years of bitter fighting — betwee…
Josiah VanFleet said the U.S. Coast Guard helped measure the fish when he docked his boat at the Oregon Inlet, putting it at an estimated 1,000 pounds.
A child in central Virginia has died from COVID-19, marking the first COVID death of a person under the age of 10 in the state.
For a high school lacrosse player stricken with cancer, game day at UVA is part of his quest for joy in his remaining time
When David Alexander III opted to stop his cancer treatments last month, he wasn’t giving up on his life. He was making sure he could live it out to the fullest.
Six companies are competing to develop casino resorts in Richmond, but two of them also are vying for the same property in South Richmond.
With Lee monument case tied up in court, people who transformed 'MDP Circle' are asking: What's the fence really for?
Bedrock Bee can only watch as the garden he helped plant at the epicenter of Richmond’s racial justice movement last year fades.