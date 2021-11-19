 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Amelia - $1,500

3 Bedroom Home in Amelia - $1,500

3 Bedroom Home in Amelia - $1,500

Newly updated, all brick home with full finished basement. 3-4 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths. Refrigerator and new dishwasher. Hardwood floors in the living & dining rooms. Basement rec room with gas fireplace. New, high efficiency, dual zone heat pumps. Attached carport and detached garage/workshop with equipment storage. STRICT NO PET POLICY. Application required prior to showings. Link to https://coxcorealestate.net/rental-application

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News