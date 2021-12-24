3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $2,200

You are officially home at Winding Brook! This amazing townhome features beautiful modern touches including hardiplank siding, 9ft+ ceilings, stainless appliances, and lots of recessed lighting! Relax in the spacious living room that is connected to the kitchen, which is ready for all things cooking and baking. Upstairs you will find 3 bright bedrooms including the owner's suite which features a walk in closet and a double vanity bathroom. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and highways!