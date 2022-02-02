3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $230,000

Experience modern American living in this new fully remodeled rancher in the heart of Ashland. Tucked away just outside the historic town, enjoy the perfect blend of town and country. Modern finishes bring a contemporary feel, as new stainless steel appliances accent the completely redone kitchen, completely renovated bathroom, new HVAC, and large living room. This quiet and quaint Ashland neighborhood has all the amenities you want nearby. Come see it while it lasts!