3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $327,500

HISTORIC ASHLAND HOME first time on the market! Built in 1928, this charming new listing has been lovingly maintained and renovated by the family members for the past 93 years! Known by locals as " the yellow house" on Thompson Street and renovated 2 yrs ago, this adorable Cape Cod looks like it is right out of a magazine! The welcoming full country front porch sets the tone for charm as you enter the front center foyer with living and dining rooms on each side. The den with fireplace is quaint and the renovated kitchen with granite and stainless appliances includes an eat-in area with built-in seating! The first floor also includes a large upscale full bath, bedroom and laundry room! The rear staircase leads to the second floor with two bedrooms including a true primary suite with renovated bathroom with an original claw foot tub! The primary suite also has a dressing rm, walk-in closet and storage area! The beautiful hardwood floors with wide baseboard mouldings are original to the home as well as many of the doors, knobs and hinges. The oversized lot includes a "triple sized" storage shed, rear parking and loads of patio space for entertaining! The Town of Ashland - a walk away!