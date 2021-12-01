HISTORIC ASHLAND HOME first time on the market! Built in 1928, this charming new listing has been lovingly maintained and renovated by the family members for the past 93 years! Known by locals as " the yellow house" on Thompson Street and renovated 2 yrs ago, this adorable Cape Cod looks like it is right out of a magazine! The welcoming full country front porch sets the tone for charm as you enter the front center foyer with living and dining rooms on each side. The den with fireplace is quaint and the renovated kitchen with granite and stainless appliances includes an eat-in area with built-in seating! The first floor also includes a large upscale full bath, bedroom and laundry room! The rear staircase leads to the second floor with two bedrooms including a true primary suite with renovated bathroom with an original claw foot tub! The primary suite also has a dressing rm, walk-in closet and storage area! The beautiful hardwood floors with wide baseboard mouldings are original to the home as well as many of the doors, knobs and hinges. The oversized lot includes a "triple sized" storage shed, rear parking and loads of patio space for entertaining! The Town of Ashland - a walk away!
3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $327,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Maintenance workers locked out of DuPont plant in Chesterfield after union negotiations stall; some members of Congress are concerned
About 95 employees of DuPont Co.’s Spruance plant in Chesterfield County have been locked out of work by the company for more than a month aft…
The ACC has 10 bowl eligible teams, and half of those are 6-6.
Richmond sweet potato pie maker turning a family tradition into budding national business: 'It's literally an entrepreneur's dream'
For decades, Joye B. Moore made a couple dozen sweet potato pies at Thanksgiving and Christmas to give as gifts to family and friends.
VCU is asking the state to fund a $181 million arts and innovation building at Broad and Belvidere streets
VCU has unveiled images of a planned $181 million arts and innovation building at the intersection of West Broad and North Belvidere streets.
What was I thinking? Ignore Twitter for a couple hours? On the Sunday after college football’s regular season closed?
Convicted rapist sentenced to serve 30 years in abduction and murder of Prince George woman who disappeared in 2020
A Surry County man with a prior rape conviction has been sentenced to serve 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to abducting and fatally …
What started in January as an elusive rough patch in the mouth of retired nurse Marian Serge of Boones Mill was diagnosed months later to be an extremely rare case of the parasite Gongylonema pulchrum.
Virginia courts allow lawyers to see civil court records digitally from anywhere. But the public doesn’t have the same access; citizens or jou…