 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $406,500

3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $406,500

3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $406,500

Land for sale in the Town of Ashland. Property has a home built in 1754, but the value is in the land and it's future use of being commercial. The Comprehensive Plan designates this parcel as “Mixed Business" (commercial). Second parcel, PID 7779-96-4656 is for sale also and the comprehensive plan designates roughly half of the parcel as future "Mixed Business" and the other half as "Traditional Neighborhood" . Opportunities are many for these 2 parcels.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News