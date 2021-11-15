3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $529,000

Don't let this one get by you. Custom built solidly constructed home built to stand for family generations to come! The home offers a private, country setting near town-conveniences. Solid brick w/ wood doors, trim, stairs. Kitchen/Bath cabinets are custom built golden-oak. Features: real hardwood floors, high-grade carpeting/padding, Mannington/Armstrong tile. The front porch/sidewalk are poured-concrete. This home is a rare find of quality construction not seen in many homes built today! The fireplace is floor to ceiling brick with a built-in wood-box. Mature-fruit-trees/bushes: peach/pear/apple/pecan/walnut/blueberry; 5-bay-stable, 3-horse-stalls, chicken-coop, small creek in woods. 7.97-acres. Beautiful Hanover Co. w/ 3-bay windows to view the gorgeous country setting. LR, kitchen/breakfast nook, DR, foyer, loft, 3-5 BR’s w/ 1st floor master & 2 add’l BR’s, 3 full-baths, 2-rooms upstairs: bonus room/BR, nursery/office, Florida-room, laundry-room, and attic storage. Central Heat/Air, good internet, convenient to shopping/dining at only 8-min to Ashland/12-min to I95. Conveniently located between Ashland & Montpelier.