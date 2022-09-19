3 Bedroom Home in Aylett - $343,950
A former state employee who used her position to defraud Virginia and the United States out of $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds was sente…
Individual taxpayers will receive up to $250 and couples filing jointly will receive $500.
High school football Week 4: Player of the week poll, local game stories, summaries and scores from around the state
Game stories and summaries from around the Richmond region, plus all of Friday's scores across the state.
Virginia Tech placed 62nd among all colleges in the U.S. UVa moved up one spot in the ranking of public schools to third.
A Hanover County School Board member is accused of violating federal student privacy law and could be removed from office as a result.
Statues should have stayed
The university also apologized for the systemic grave robbing of Black bodies in the 1800s, which were used as medical cadavers, discovered in a well and then built over.
There’s lots happening on the Richmond restaurant and beverage scene this week. Here’s what you need to know.
An audit of the community stabilization program revealed that a service budgeted for $12.5 million in the last fiscal year had been billed $88.5 million from providers through the state's contracts with six managed care companies.