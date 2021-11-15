3 Bedroom Home in Beaverdam - $397,100

UNDER CONSTRUCTION – RANCH STYLE HOME! THE SOFIA II. This Ranch Style Home Features 2020 Square Feet, 9’ Ceilings, Formal Living Room, Dining Room & Family Room with Wood Floors. The Eat-In Kitchen has Wood Floors, Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances. The Primary Suite Offers Wood Floors, Walk-In Closet Plus Deluxe Bath with custom C-Tile floors and surround. Two Additional Bedrooms plus Flex/Office, Hall Bath, Full Size Utility Room and. Other Amenities Include Vinyl Siding & Windows, Full Country Front Porch, Electric Heat Pump/Central Air, & 30 Year Dimensional Roof. 12x12 Rear Deck Overlooking the Private 10+ Acre Lot. This plan can be built with an attached 2 car garage for $431,600.