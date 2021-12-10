 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Blackstone - $130,000

GREAT NEWLY REHABBED HOME! NEW WINDOWS NEW ELECTRICAL NEW PLUMBING. NEW FLOORS, LIGHT FIXTURES, NEW BATHROOM FIXTURES. READY FOR YOU TO BRING YOUR APPLIANCES AND MOVE IN! VERY LOW MAINTENANCE! SELLER HAD LOT SURVEYED INSTALLING A PRIVACY FENCE PRICE CHANGED TO OFFSET COST.

