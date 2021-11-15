3 Bedroom Home in Bumpass - $329,500

You won't want to miss this new home to be built by Custom Craft Homes on 1.5 acres located near Pleasants Landing on the public side of Lake Anna with no HOA! This craftsman style rancher features 1476 sq ft, 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths, and 24x22 attached garage. The kitchen will have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and vinyl plank flooring and is open to the family room. Spacious primary bedroom with 6x6 walk-in closet and primary bathroom features a double vanity sink and walk-in ceramic shower. Two other nice size bedrooms and full bath. Laundry/mudroom room and pull down attic. Outside boasts a 38x6 front porch, 12x14 deck, sidewalk and deep well. Conditioned crawl space. Stage of construction: lot cleared. Pictures are of a similar completed home. Estimated date of completion: March 2022.