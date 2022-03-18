 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Chester - $124,950

3 Bedroom Home in Chester - $124,950

Investor Special C3 Zoning!!! This house could easily be converted back a single family dwelling and cash flow as a rental until commercial development makes sense. The home is being sold as is.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News