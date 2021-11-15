 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Chester - $250,000

Come see this beautiful 1800sq ft home, great fit for a family, 2nd floor has been renovated, finished basement, professional pictures coming soon, slight renovations still in progress excuse the mess,being sold AS-IS GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY

