3 Bedroom Home in Chester - $259,950

Welcome to 507 Old Bermuda Hundred Rd! You are going to LOVE this magazine worthy, fully remodeled Rancher that offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath! As you pull into the paved, circular driveway, you will see the newly installed rear privacy fence along w/ a new front porch and 1-car detached garage. Once inside, you will immediately be drawn to the stunning attention to detail of this remodel. Features/Upgrades include new HVAC, vinyl siding, luxury vinyl plank flooring, vinyl windows, carpet, ceiling fans, light fixtures, fresh paint throughout and much more! Beautiful granite counters compliment the new kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances, which includes an air fry convection oven. The dining area, adjacent to the kitchen, features additional built-in cabinets with a granite countertop and vaulted ceiling. Granite double vanity is found in the bathroom with new shower tub and toilet. Like to entertain? Plenty of parking available on the circular driveway and the fully fenced rear yard offers AMPLE space for guests to spread out and/or your furry friend(s) to run around! Hurry and schedule a showing today and immediately fall in love with this gorgeous home!