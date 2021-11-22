3 Bedroom Home in Chester - $269,990

Charming Cape style home in Chester! This home offers 1,631 square feet - the first level features a formal office, a cozy family room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room with crown molding and chandelier, and lovely kitchen complete with pantry, as well as a separate laundry room and a half bath. The second level has the primary bedroom with walk-in-closet and private bath, and the 2 additional bedrooms with ceiling fans and carpet, along with the 2nd full bath. There is also a walk-in unfinished attic with lots of space and potential! The home has laminate floors on the first level, heat pump and central air, a 1-car attached garage, a rear deck, and a fenced in back yard. The roof and siding were just replaced last year! The property is located in a quiet peaceful subdivision that is also very convenient to local schools, parks, and surrounding cities. Check it out!