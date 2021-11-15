3 Bedroom Home in Chester - $349,500

Welcome home to this recently RENOVATED FIRST FLOOR primary cape in Chester, Va. This home sits on a spacious lot and features an inviting wrap around porch and deck that overlooks the great size front and back yard. Your home has been FRESHLY painted, soft close new kitchen cabinets have been installed along with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator; NEW fixtures thorough out, NEW lighting, and REFINISHED beautiful HARDWOOD floor that flow throughout the main floor are a few of the updates. A deep one car detached car works great as a workshop too. The crawlspace has NEW insulation and vapor barrier. There is a separate entrance into the kitchen for added convenience along with a separate room for whatever your needs may bring. Sought after chester schools, 95 and 295 along with shopping and dining this house is ready for its new owners