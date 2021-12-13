HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION, scheduled to be completed in May.. Beautiful design finishes have already been expertly selected. The Harlow floorplan offers thoughtfully-designed main-level living. The spacious kitchen features a large island, quartz counters and pantry space. The kitchen opens to the family room which leads to your rear patio, a great space foroutdoor entertaining. A large owner's suite at the rear of the home includes a WIC and private bath with double vanity and ceramic tile shower. An additional bedroom, full bath and laundry room complete the first floor. A 3rd bedroom with WIC and full bath are found on the second floor. Twin Rivers is the newest neighborhood of Meadowville Landing, a beautifulriverfront community, located on the James River. The outdoor resort-style amenities include a water park and pool, community ponds for fishing, as well as a river walk and community dock. And with close proximity to 295, 95 and Rt 10, you are only minutes away from everything that Richmond has to offer! (HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Photos and visualtour are from builder's library and shown as an example only. Features and options will vary).
3 Bedroom Home in Chester - $428,955
