3 Bedroom Home in Chester - $437,080

This beautiful two story home features a formal dining room, a gorgeous open, island kitchen, a breakfast area, and a 20ft garage.. The 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms, a loft, and the hall bath. Luxury finishes like all brick porches, granite counters, and nickel finishes are standard. Load up on options and choose your own lighting, flooring, and even decorative stone on the front. Contact our site agent for details on all the customizations offered to make this home truly yours.

