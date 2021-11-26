3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $110,000

Motleys Real Estate is proud to present this investment opportunity. Features include: 1,104± SF, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, one story living, open floor plan, walking distance to the new Beulah Elementary School, 2021 Assessment $170,800, Opening Bid: $110,000,3 BR, 1.5 BA, 1,104± SF, 1 Level Living, Open Floor Plan, Sliding Glass Door Leads Out To Rear Deck, Vinyl Siding, Vinyl Windows, Storage Shed, Corner Lot with 2 driveways, Covered Front Porch, Aluminum Gutters This property is subject to an online auction sale. This property is being sold completely "AS-IS.” ***THE LISTED PRICE IS NOT THE ASKING PRICE, BUT THE STARTING BID*** Pre-sale offers will not be accepted prior to the sale date.