3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $2,000

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 1500 sq ft in an established neighborhood Woodlake. Recently replaced Roof and Windows make for a great Maintenance free home. Vinyl siding is a plus! Walk in through the front door to gleaming hardwood floors. Enjoy the Living Room with fireplace to take the chill off of cool Fall evenings. Kitchen is a Chef's Delight with Granite Counter Tops, New Flooring, New Stove and Skylight to Brighten your Day! The Primary Bedroom has its own Bathroom and His and Her Closets. All Bedrooms have new carpeting. Back Deck provides a great place for Barbecuing and Entertaining. Woodland has a great neighborhood pool check it out https://www.woodlakeonline.com/