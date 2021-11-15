3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $250,000

You have got to put seeing this one owner ranch home on your list of homes to see! Meticulously and lovingly maintained but it's time for new owners to enjoy this great home. Newer dimensional shingle roof - Dec 2011, Pella Replacement Windows - 2012 , HVAC replaced May of 2009. Formal living room and extra large dining room all have hard wood floors, the kitchen with large eat-in area is just off the spacious family room which has a masonry fireplace ( with wood stove insert) all making this a great home for entertaining and a gathering place for those special people in your lives. Large laundry room is just off the kitchen for special projects with utility sink, Bedrooms all have hard wood floors and ceiling fans and primary bedroom has it's own private bath with large shower. This lovely home also has a private backyard with mature trees which offers a fabulous outside relaxation area.