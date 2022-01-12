Almost 9 acres of privacy in CHESTERFIELD county!! Bring your horses and chickens or bring your developer as the PROPERTY CAN BE DEVELOPED with a zoning change and approval. County water and sewer is located in the neighborhood which runs the property line on one side. Call agent for further information about developing and the possibility of a PUD (planned urban development) due to the housing shortage. Property is currently zoned agriculture. Property is sold "as is where is " with no warranties and all inspections will be for informational purposes only. House is currently served by a well and conventional septic system. 3 bedroom 2 full baths property includes both tax maps 7.2 acres 787672624200000 and 1.0 acre 787672551000000. Call agent for showing instructions. Agent is property owners son.
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $450,000
