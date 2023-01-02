3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $534,950

Build the Emory Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This spectacular Energy Star certified one level home offers 9-foot ceilings, an open floor plan, three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a two-car garage. Two bedrooms connected by a Jack and Jill bathroom are located off of the foyer with open sight lines that connect the gourmet kitchen with an island, dining room and vaulted great rooms, perfect for entertaining! The private primary bedroom is located off of the great room and offers a walk-in closet, and en suite that includes a double vanity, private water closet, and shower with bench. This practical home plan includes a mudroom area, walk-in pantry, and a separate laundry room. Additional options are available including a fireplace, screen porch, sunroom, and a finished second floor or unfinished second floor for storage to personalize this home to meet the way you want to live.