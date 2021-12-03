3 Bedroom Home in Colonial Heights - $129,999

 Skip to main content
BACK ON THE MARKET DUE TO NO FAULT OF THE SELLER. Perfect Investment Property for your portfolio! In a awesome location within 5 minutes of Virginia State and 15 minutes of Fort Lee. Do not miss out on a great opportunity. This would be a great flip or rental. Home sold as is

