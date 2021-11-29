Back on the market, no fault to seller! Welcome Home - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom brick rancher is awaiting its new owner! Through the front door you will enter the living area which could be used however one may please - formal living area, dining room, family room, flex room... the possibilities are endless. The kitchen features BRAND NEW counter tops & NEW laminate flooring. The secondary living area is a large space featuring NEW laminate flooring and a beautiful brick fireplace with built-ins. Down the hall, there are 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom that was just recently renovated to offer a new shower surround, vanity, flooring and toilet. The primary bedroom offers a half bathroom. The entire home was just recently painted and new flooring was installed. Additional Features: Detached garage, covered patio, fenced rear yard, NEWER Roof (5 years) & NEWER HVAC (3 years). Opportunity is knocking, are you going to answer?
3 Bedroom Home in Colonial Heights - $220,000
