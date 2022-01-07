3 Bedroom Home in Crewe - $89,900

What a cute Doll House!! This darling bungalow is outfitted with custom colors in the spacious open living room with wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors, the open Dining Room with hardwood floors, a Primary Bedroom with hardwood floors and closet, the 2nd first floor bedroom and the kitchen. The side/utility room/ pantry is very convenient for storage. The finished upstairs room is a perfect 3rd bedroom and/or flex room/office. Enjoy the wonderful yard, garage and side porch.