3 Bedroom Home in Cumberland - $125,000

This cozy ranch style getaway is being offered for sale. This home has the quiet, relaxing vibes you may be looking for. Three bedrooms and one large bathroom make up this home. The living area is welcoming and cozy, with hardwood floors. The eat in kitchen has plenty of counter top space and room for your kitchen table for nice dinners.. This home has nice sized bedrooms and a wonderful layout. Beautiful Landscape and an acre to yourself. Great Curb Appeal Roof is only 5 years old. Washer, dryer to convey.