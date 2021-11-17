Amazing opportunity! Magazine worthy home sitting on just over 8 private acres. This lovely home has been meticulously renovated from top to bottom. As you step through the front door, you’ll be greeted by the open concept living space that includes a bright living room with custom built-ins, true hardwood flooring, and all new lighting. The dining area is centrally located and opens into the breathtaking kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, oversized island, granite countertops, tile backsplash, built-in double oven, and stainless steel appliances. The first floor of the home also boasts a spacious bedroom, rear mudroom, and full bath. Upstairs you’ll find the luxurious primary suite complete with a balcony, walk in closet, hardwood flooring, and en suite bath featuring a beautiful custom tiled shower and gorgeous vanity. The second floor also includes the laundry area and separate flex space; the perfect home office or potential 3rd bedroom. The back of the home is highlighted by a brand new deck overlooking your private 8 acre oasis. Don’t forget about the full unfinished basement; a great solution for any storage needs. Conveniently located a short distance from RT 60.
3 Bedroom Home in Cumberland - $259,000
