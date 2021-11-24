Welcome to the quiet, country, neighborhood life of 87 Faison Ave in the town of Dendron, Surry County, VA. This 2,000+ sqft home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with multiple outbuildings, all on a very spacious lot. Upon entering from the covered front porch, you will be welcomed by a family room with a wood stove, perfect for those cold nights. A downstairs bedroom, full bathroom, dining room, kitchen and attached bonus room round out the down stairs. Upstairs you will find and additional two bedrooms. This property is conveniently located to the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry, the Surry Nuclear Plant and Rte 460 in Wakefield.
3 Bedroom Home in Dendron - $155,000
