3 Bedroom Home in Dewitt - $50,000

Owner willing to finance! Investor special minutes from I-85 in DeWitt! This house needs a lot of work, but is ready for you to make your own. Much of the house has hardwood floors ready to be restored. The bad sections of flooring have already been removed so you can get a clear look at the work you'll need to do under the house to rebuild the rest of the flooring. Bring your contractor and get excited about what this house can become. Neighboring houses on both sides are already under renovation as well.