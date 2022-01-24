Your house should be more than just a place you keep your things – it should be a welcoming place that you love coming home to.. The Bramante will make you so glad you're home. The foyer welcomes you in, past a large bedroom and a convenient arrival center off the garage. The kitchen is a gourmet dream with plenty of counter and cabinet space, and an oversized island that's perfect for prep work and casual dining. It's open to the dinette and family room so you never miss a minute. Off of the dinette, a covered porch fills your home with light and brings the outdoors in. Tucked off the great room, nearby but still private, a luxurious owner's suite beckons. The standard tray ceiling adds a touch of elegance while the double bowl vanity and huge shower create a spa-like feel. The gigantic closet means storage will never be an issue! An extra bedroom rounds out the first floor a finished lower level that can boast a full bath an extra bedroom. No matter what you choose, the Bramante comes in a variety of facades, all with covered entrances. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $537,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Labor Law: Labor Department sues Georgia employer who paid fired employee in 91,500 oil-covered pennies
Employers must pay their workers final wages due following termination of employment, regardless of the reason for leaving.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin backed off his pledge to try to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative through “executive action,” sa…
Youngkin announces more school safety guidance Friday as 3 Richmond-area school districts are among those defying his mask order
In the past week, school leaders in Richmond, and Henrico and Chesterfield counties decided to uphold their mask mandates for students despite…
Dozens of Richmond teachers plan to call in sick Monday as School Board shifts meeting about masking policy to Sunday
A group of Richmond Public Schools teachers are planning to call in sick Monday in response to the Omicron surge of COVID-19, according to a p…
Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.
A group of Chesapeake parents filed a lawsuit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin Tuesday, arguing that an executive order that scrapped the statewide…
'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' opened with a piece on Gov. Glenn Youngkin and critical race theory
Late night funnyman Stephen Colbert opened his show on Monday with a piece on Virginia's new Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Partisan debate unfolded Tuesday in the state Senate over Attorney General Jason Miyares’ firing of 30 staffers in the office after a Democrat…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday named Angela Sailor, a policy expert at The Heritage Foundation who has criticized school lessons on systemic…
Get set. It's going to feel like winter again.