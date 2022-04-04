3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $567,990

Your house should be more than just a place you keep your things – it should be a welcoming place that you love coming home to.. The Bramante will make you so glad you're home. The foyer welcomes you in, past a large bedroom and a convenient arrival center off the garage. The kitchen is a gourmet dream with plenty of counter and cabinet space, and an oversized island that's perfect for prep work and casual dining. It's open to the dinette and family room so you never miss a minute. Off of the dinette, a covered porch fills your home with light and brings the outdoors in. Tucked off the great room, nearby but still private, a luxurious owner's suite beckons. The standard tray ceiling adds a touch of elegance while the double bowl vanity and huge shower create a spa-like feel. The gigantic closet means storage will never be an issue! An extra bedroom rounds out the first floor a finished lower level that can boast a full bath an extra bedroom. No matter what you choose, the Bramante comes in a variety of facades, all with covered entrances. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.