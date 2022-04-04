 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $597,990

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $597,990

Gorgeous kitchen with center island and dining area.. Spacious great room with optional fireplace available. Luxurious owner's suite with walk-in closet and en-suite spa bath. Optional owner’s suite extension for additional living space. Optional home office in lieu of the living room. 2-car garage for additional storage.

Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen shuts down until further notice

Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen — Metro-Richmond's family run, fresh donut food truck — is shutting down it's operations until further notice, according to a statement the company left on Facebook. Current owners Lucas Miller and his brother-in-law Samuel Amaya are in the process of acquiring a new operator.

