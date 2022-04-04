Gorgeous kitchen with center island and dining area.. Spacious great room with optional fireplace available. Luxurious owner's suite with walk-in closet and en-suite spa bath. Optional owner’s suite extension for additional living space. Optional home office in lieu of the living room. 2-car garage for additional storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $597,990
