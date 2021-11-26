3 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $2,150

Come enjoy this fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, brick, END UNIT town home with a one-car garage. The bright and spacious open floor plan offers a huge family room with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan with light, and is open to the kitchen and dining area. There is a door which leads to the rear deck and fenced rear yard. The eat-in kitchen offers a large space for your table and comes complete with granite countertops, refrigerator, smooth cook top, oven, microwave, dishwasher, double sink and pantry. On the first level, you will also find a washer and dryer, powder room, and a large primary bedroom suite with new carpet, walk in closet, luxury bath with a soaking tub and separate shower. The second level has all new carpet, two additional bedrooms with a hall bath and a loft area. There is a large walk-in attic which offers plenty of storage, and pull down access to a second attic. Most rooms offer plantation shutters or new blinds. Renter's Insurance required. NO smoking. Small dogs possible upon approval with $30 additional rent per pet per month and $400 deposit per pet. When inquiring about this property, please mention address.