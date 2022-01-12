3 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $239,950

RARE OPPORTUNITY! Original 1900 Farmhouse on over 2 acres in the heart of Hunton/Glen Allen. This charming home raised many generations and offers original hardwood flooring, large living room, dining room & updated kitchen with stainless appliances & painted cabinets, full bath with tub/shower combination and enclosed side porch off dining room and pack porch off kitchen. 2 bedrooms upstairs feature painted hardwoods & full bathroom. Large outbuilding with gym on one side and storage on the other with lean-to in the rear. The property is gorgeous and is located conveniently in Glen Allen and close to great schools, interstates & shopping. Don't miss out on this truly unique offering!